Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Sells $487,165.26 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,387. The stock has a market cap of $593.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 192,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,996,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,253,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

