Gravity Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $296.22 million and $41.78 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04150768 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $41,546,328.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

