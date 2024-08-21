Gordon Haskett Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Buy

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $264.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $267.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,730,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

