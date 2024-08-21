Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,923.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,791 shares of company stock worth $2,551,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

