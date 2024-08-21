Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Royalty by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 709,002 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

