Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.74. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 451,074 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 572.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,808,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 178,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

