Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 494,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 878,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company has a market cap of $964.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gogo by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after buying an additional 664,803 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 31.0% in the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,764,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

