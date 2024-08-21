Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 5,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

