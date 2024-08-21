Glanbia plc Plans Dividend of €0.16 (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON GLB opened at GBX 15.46 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55. Glanbia has a 12-month low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glanbia

In other Glanbia news, insider Dan O’Connor purchased 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.14) per share, with a total value of £113,460 ($147,427.23). 30.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

