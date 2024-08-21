GFG Capital LLC Sells 658 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,717 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

