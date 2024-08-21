GFG Capital LLC Sells 141 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2,183.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after purchasing an additional 224,045 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.14. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.59.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

