GFG Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $377.26. 692,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,844. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.95. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

