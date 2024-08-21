GFG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,344.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 3.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $838.54. The company had a trading volume of 784,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $772.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

