GFG Capital LLC Buys 25,551 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.57 during trading on Tuesday. 2,886,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,505. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

