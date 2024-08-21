General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.7%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.19 and last traded at $171.14. Approximately 996,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,856,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

