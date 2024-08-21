Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Up 3.7%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Gem Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.