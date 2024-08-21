GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.