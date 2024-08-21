FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

