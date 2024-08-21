FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $19.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.31. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TDY. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $415.45 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

