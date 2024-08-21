FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

F opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

