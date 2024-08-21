FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Issued By Roth Capital

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.21%.

ASM has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

