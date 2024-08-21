Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $77.60 to $80.20. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Futu traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $63.26. Approximately 533,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,446,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Futu by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $276,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $6,133,000.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

