Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Fundamental Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Fundamental Global has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

