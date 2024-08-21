Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Fundamental Global Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ FGFPP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Fundamental Global has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.19.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fundamental Global
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.