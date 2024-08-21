FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 9,281,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 33,037,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

