FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
FRPH stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. FRP has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.92 million, a PE ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.
In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
