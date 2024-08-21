Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.22

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 527717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Frontdoor by 468.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 440.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after buying an additional 740,711 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

