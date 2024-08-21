Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Freightos Stock Performance
CRGOW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Freightos has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
Freightos Company Profile
