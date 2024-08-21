FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $49.30

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.30, but opened at $50.63. FormFactor shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 18,286 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $1,001,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.