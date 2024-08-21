Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.83. 15,686,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,502,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,653,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 574,916 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 360,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,053,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 158,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

