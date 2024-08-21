Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 1,366,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,550. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

