Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 782 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

BA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.79. 1,921,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

