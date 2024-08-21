Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

