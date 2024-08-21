Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,788,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,922. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

