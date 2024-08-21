Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 23,994,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,554,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

