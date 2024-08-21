Focus Financial Network Inc. Invests $513,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.91. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

