Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.52. 261,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $488.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

