Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.0 %

RIO traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 1,179,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,280. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

