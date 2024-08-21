Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. 90,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $137.17.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.