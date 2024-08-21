Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

