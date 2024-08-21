Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,596,770 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

