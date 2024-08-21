Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.00. 463,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.96. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

