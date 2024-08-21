Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PAVE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 507,370 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

