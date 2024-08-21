Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.88. 13,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,532. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

