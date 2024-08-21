Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.61. 17,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,248. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.