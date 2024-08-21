Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 668,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.