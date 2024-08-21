Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 1,536 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,133. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

