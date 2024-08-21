FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $68.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of FMC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $89.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $762,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $106,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 128,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

