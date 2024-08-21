Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.92

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

