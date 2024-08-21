Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 4,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,203. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

