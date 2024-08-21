Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Five Point has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,337 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,577,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

